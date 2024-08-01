Crystal Valley Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
CYVF opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. Crystal Valley Financial has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $62.00.
