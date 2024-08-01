Crystal Valley Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

CYVF opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. Crystal Valley Financial has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Get Crystal Valley Financial alerts:

About Crystal Valley Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.