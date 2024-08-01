CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.61-2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.670 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.36.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.81. 1,483,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,805. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.