CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.660-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.670 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.36.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

