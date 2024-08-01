Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

