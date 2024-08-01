Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CWK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 306,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,730. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 328.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.
In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
