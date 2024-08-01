Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of CWK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 306,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,730. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 328.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CWK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.