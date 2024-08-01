CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.32%.
CVR Partners Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE UAN opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.30. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $94.30.
CVR Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 97.71%.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
