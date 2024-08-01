Cyrus Harmon Sells 4,066 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $63,348.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,719,540.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $61,300.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $215,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $54,650.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $141,150.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $54,600.00.

OLMA stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. 618,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,680. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

