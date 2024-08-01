CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Short Interest Up 13.5% in July

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,024,100 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 7,070,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,704,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CytoDyn Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYDY remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Wednesday. 1,104,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,207. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.14. CytoDyn has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

