DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Short Interest Up 5.1% in July

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of DallasNews
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in DallasNews by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DallasNews by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 184.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.
DallasNews Price Performance
Shares of DALN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 166,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,831. DallasNews has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.
About DallasNews
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.
Read More
