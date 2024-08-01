DAO Maker Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $108.45 million and $6.60 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 234,897,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

