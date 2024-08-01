Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $28,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider R Broad Matthew 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider R Broad Matthew 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.95.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

