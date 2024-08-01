Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Datadog Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,234. Datadog has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.11.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Datadog by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.37.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DDOG
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Datadog
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.