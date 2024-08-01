Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. 845,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,065,516.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,765 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.