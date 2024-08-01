DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 66.96% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DBVT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.