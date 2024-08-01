DCM Advisors LLC Has $8.67 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 3.6% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,382.0% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.02. 1,782,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average of $178.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $131.21 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.64.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

