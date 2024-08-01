Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $7.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Definitive Healthcare traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 11483906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definitive Healthcare
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $459.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. Analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Definitive Healthcare
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.