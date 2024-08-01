Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $7.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Definitive Healthcare traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 11483906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 31.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $459.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. Analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

