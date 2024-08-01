Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.
Denny’s Trading Down 1.1 %
DENN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 212,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,437. The firm has a market cap of $378.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Denny’s
About Denny’s
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Denny’s
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.