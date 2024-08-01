Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Denny’s Trading Down 1.1 %

DENN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 212,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,437. The firm has a market cap of $378.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Further Reading

