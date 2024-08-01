Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Denny’s Trading Down 3.8 %

DENN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $382.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Denny's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DENN. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.