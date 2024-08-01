Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $325.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $373.69.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

CHTR opened at $379.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.28 and a 200-day moving average of $295.92. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 96.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.