DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Up 10.8% in July

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,526,435 shares in the company, valued at $13,816,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,316. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

