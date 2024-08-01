Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.0 days.

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of DPLMF stock remained flat at $51.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. Diploma has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

