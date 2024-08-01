Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.30

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.30 and last traded at $120.49, with a volume of 1017214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.83.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

