Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.620-2.870 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.64.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
