Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $54.33, with a volume of 595389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

