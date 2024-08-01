Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.34 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duke Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.35. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

