Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

MTUM traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.96. The stock had a trading volume of 584,999 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.51.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.