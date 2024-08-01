Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.
PPL Stock Performance
Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
PPL Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
