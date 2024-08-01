Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Leidos by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $2,512,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.9% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LDOS traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $143.12. The stock had a trading volume of 871,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,867. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

