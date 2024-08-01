Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.07

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.07 and last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 1662686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Dynatrace Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after buying an additional 583,220 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $148,515,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

