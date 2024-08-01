Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share.
Eagle Materials stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.31. 552,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.47 and its 200-day moving average is $241.43. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $279.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.
