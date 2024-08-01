Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock traded down $12.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.27. 149,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $279.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

