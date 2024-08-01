Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EVF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 79,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 278,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

