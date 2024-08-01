Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:EVF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 79,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.