eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.71

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.71 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 1141612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,126 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in eBay by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,362 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

