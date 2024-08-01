Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ecolab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.700 EPS.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

