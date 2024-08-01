Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ecovyst also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.630 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECVT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $8.01. 1,965,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,973. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $937.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

