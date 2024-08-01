Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 138.98%. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

