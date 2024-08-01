EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Short Interest Update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of EHang by 685.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

EHang Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of EH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 598,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,870. EHang has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EHang will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

