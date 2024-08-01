Ekso Bionics (EKSO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ: EKSO) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2024 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Ekso Bionics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2024 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2024 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.95% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

