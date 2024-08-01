Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues Earnings Results

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 238,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,557. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESI. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

