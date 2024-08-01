Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 1.7%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $805.39 and last traded at $803.30. Approximately 632,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,975,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $790.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $858.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.39 billion, a PE ratio of 118.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $870.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $786.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

