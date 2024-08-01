Elrond Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $831.13 million and $35.48 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $30.50 or 0.00047183 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,256,347 coins and its circulating supply is 27,251,195 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
