Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Enovix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.18. 9,013,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,781. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Enovix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Enovix by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 422,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Enovix by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 171,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.