Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.30.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.89. 1,667,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,132. Entegris has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.88.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,251,000 after acquiring an additional 112,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 120,507 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

