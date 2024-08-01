Entegris Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,298 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 471% compared to the average daily volume of 1,103 put options.

Entegris Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of ENTG traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

