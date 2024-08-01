Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.49

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 208875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.62 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.81. The company has a market cap of C$85.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of C$12.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

