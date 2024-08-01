Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,086,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 1,267,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,866.0 days.

Entra ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENTOF remained flat at $11.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA operates as a commercial real estate company Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Sandvika, Drammen, and Stavanger areas in Norway. It operates as an owner, operator, and developer of office properties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

