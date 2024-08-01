Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,086,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 1,267,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,866.0 days.
Entra ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS ENTOF remained flat at $11.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.
About Entra ASA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entra ASA
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.