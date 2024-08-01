EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
EPR Properties Price Performance
EPR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,784. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10.
EPR Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties
Institutional Trading of EPR Properties
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EPR Properties
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.