EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,784. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.