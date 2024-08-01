Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Equinix worth $123,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Equinix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $15,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.50.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX traded up $21.47 on Wednesday, reaching $790.24. 718,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,795. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $769.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $796.51.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

