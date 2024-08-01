Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Equitable Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE EQH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,411 shares of company stock worth $6,627,658. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

