Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49), Zacks reports. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.86-3.92 EPS.
Equity Residential Stock Performance
Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $69.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Equity Residential Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential
Insider Transactions at Equity Residential
In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Residential
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.